Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

TANAP has won “The International CSR Excellence Award” in the category of “Sustainability”, with the investment and development projects funded by the Social and Environmental Investment Program (SEIP) implemented along its route, Trend reports citing the consortium.

The award has been given by an independent jury assessing the most successful and prestigious social responsibility projects in the area of public service worldwide.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC – 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji – 7 percent, Botas – 30 percent, BP – 12 percent.

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source