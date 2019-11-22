Today, on November 22, the European Georgia political party is organizing ‘the protest of padlocking’ at the majoritarian deputies’ bureaus throughout the country. This is a continuation of the picketing process that the political opposition along with the thousands of Georgians began last week. Archil Talakvadze, the Speaker of the Parliament has commented on the recent developments in the country, the opposition’s actions while also giving promises and advice to the society. “We’d like to urge the part of the opposition that is caught up in the moment of destruction and protesting with padlocks, to get back to the usual… The sooner the political spectrum realizes that it’s crucial to return to normal political processes and start getting ready for the 2020 parliamentary elections, the better it will be for our country and our people,” said Talakvadze at the briefing of the Parliament on Friday. The Parliament Speaker also gave out comments to the media, promising peace to the people and reporting on the changes in the Georgian constitution.

“The initiative, that would have changed Georgia’s mixed electoral system to fully proportional one from 2020, instead of 2024, has failed to garner enough votes in the Georgian Parliament. But the decision we made a year ago to hold the proportional elections in 2024 and it remains in force. No other political party or any previous government, has made such a decision. The decision was made a year ago by the Georgian Dream and it is reflected in the constitution.

The country will continue to develop. I want to tell our fellow citizens that there will be peace, that we will not allow anyone to destabilize the country in any way,“ said Talakvadze, reporting that the Parliament carries on functioning regardless of the ‘padlocking’ protest of those opposing the Government and their recent decisions. Talakvadze also claimed that there are many important matters on the agenda including the initiative related to the registration of lands, the fourth wave of the judicial reform, Georgia’s 2020 budget. By Nini Dakhundaridze

