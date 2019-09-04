Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze commented on the opposition boycott at the hearing of the ministerial candidates, saying that if they [the opposition] consider themselves European opposition „they should be involved in the process.” Talakvadze stated that their absence at the committee meetings proves that there is uncertainty in the opposition. The Parliament Speaker advised them to fulfill their responsibility – get involved in the parliamentary process as much as possible.

“It is a pity that the opposition has made such a decision. This again shows that there is some uncertainty in the parliamentary opposition. On the one hand, they want to be involved in the parliamentary process and play their full role as the opposition. On the other hand, they do not participate in the process that is a part of their responsibility being the opposition. As the Speaker of Parliament, I would give friendly advice to all our opposition MPs to get involved in the process as much as possible. However, this is up to them. ‘The European opposition’ should participate in the debate and oppose the ruling party. If they call themselves European opposition, they should be involved in the process,” says Talakvadze.

By Nini Dakhundaridze

