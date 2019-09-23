Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

Trend:

According to the “Plan for the combat coordination of the troops of the Nakhchivan military garrison for the 2019 academic year”, the tactical exercises were conducted with live firing with the participation of artillery, rocket and anti-tank regiments of the Separate Combined Arms Army, Trend reports on Sept. 23 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The main goal of the exercises, which were held in the conditions close to combat ones is to improve the specialized knowledge of officers and strengthen the combat readiness of regiments.

