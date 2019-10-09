System Of A Down will be performing in Armenia in June 2020, frontman Serj Tankian told a press conference Wednesday, October 9.

Tankian, who is currently visiting Yerevan for the 2019 edition of the World Congress on Information Technology, said the concert will be part of the band’s European tour set for May-June 2020.

Though the musician did not give a specific date and venue, he did say that they are working to create something special for the Armenian audience.

System Of A Down, whose members are all descendants of survivors of the Armenian Genocide, performed live in Armenia for the first time to mark the 100th anniversary of the atrocity.

The band’s concert in Armenian’s capital Yerevan on April 23, 2015 closed their Wake Up The Souls Tour, a month-long world tour to commemorate the Genocide, which saw the slaughter of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Turks in 1915.

