According to some early reports from Idlib, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is withdrawing their troops from the eastern countryside of the governorate, Al-Masdar News reports.

The reports claim that the Syrian Arab Army is withdrawing their forces from the Sinjar District, which includes the towns of Kefraya Maara and Ejaz.

They would add that the withdrawal has to do with the arrival of the Russian military police, who are expected to take over the Syrian Arab Army’s checkpoints in eastern Idlib.

Al-Masdar is awaiting an official response from the Syrian Arab Army regarding these early reports from the Idlib Governorate.

Earlier this month, the Syrian Arab Army withdrew their troops from the northern Hama town of Morek; they were later replaced by the Russian military police, who began to man their checkpoints.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has expressed their desire, with the help of their Turkish counterparts, to eventually reopen the highways in the Idlib Governorate.

With the Syrian Army’s large-scale advance last month, the latter now controls the entire Hama portion of the Idlib-Hama Highway all the way up to the city of Khan Sheikhoun.

