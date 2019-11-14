On Wednesday, November 13, the Syrian army started hammering the militant stronghold of Kabani in the northeastern countryside of Latakia, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to reports from the front, the Syrian army has moved more equipment to the front in order to intensify their strikes on the militant fortifications.

The reports said the army is targeting the last five hilltops that are under the control of the militants south of Kabani.

So far, the attack has succeeded on the ground, which has given way to a new advance against the militant groups in the mountainous region.

“The joint Syrian-Russian warplanes supported the ground fire and launched several strikes at dawn on Wednesday,” the Sputnik News Agency reported, adding that “a series of strikes on the fortifications extended from a large area of ​​the front lines of the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.”

A Syrian Army source also told Al-Masdar that their troops managed to destroy several tunnels and sniper posts near the northern slope of the Zuwayqat Mountains.

By focusing on this piece of territory, the Syrian Army seeks to break all the fortifications on the high and ruling hills that hinder the field movement of the attacking units.

source