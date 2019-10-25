The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has scored a new advance in northeastern Latakia on Thursday, October 24 evening after launching a new attack at the southern axis of Kabani, Al-Masdar News reports.

The Syrian army managed to capture some hilltops located south of Kabani after engaging in a fierce battle with the militants.

According to an army source, the military is attempting to reach the outskirts of Kabani in the coming hours, as they look to consolidate their gains around the Zuwayqat Mountain.

On Thursday afternoon, the Syrian army’s attack on Kabani was foiled by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party after a short battle.

The Syrian army is concentrating on the town of Kabani in order to secure the entire Latakia-Idlib axis for the first time since the start of the war.

