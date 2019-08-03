The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) intensified their attack on the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate on Friday, August 2 evening after the militant forces failed to withdraw their fighters from the demilitarized zone, Al-Masdar News says.

According to a source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army fired several artillery shells and missiles towards the positions of Jaysh Al-Izza and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the towns of Zakah, Al-Latamnah, and Kafr Zita.

The source added that the Syrian Army’s strikes have specifically concentrated on these areas in order to deter the militants from trying to reestablish their positions west of Zakah.

Prior to the conditional ceasefire, the Syrian Arab Army was on the offensive in northern Hama; however, since the cessation of hostilities was announced, they halted their offensive operation.

