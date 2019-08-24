The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) recently announced that their forces were in full control of the once militant-held northern Hama pocket, AL-Masdar News reports.

Among the areas captured by the Syrian Arab Army were the key towns of Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah; the two towns were previously the strongholds of Jaysh Al-Izza in northern Hama.

As shown in the short video below, the Syrian Army is now inside of Kafr Zita after the remaining militants either surrendered to the military or fled to the Turkish observation post in Morek.

With the areas now clear, the Syrian Army will shift their attention to either the militant stronghold of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man or the Al-Ghaab Plain.

Currently, the Turkish military has established an unofficial observation post between Khan Sheikhoun and Ma’arat Al-Nu’man; however, the Syrian Army can attack from a different flank.

The Turkish regime has already announced that they will not withdraw from any observation post in northwestern Syria, despite being encircled by the Syrian military at the town of Morek.

source