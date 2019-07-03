The Israeli Air Force and Navy carried out a powerful attack on southwestern Syria last week, hitting the Damascus and Homs governorates with a heavy barrage of missiles, Al-Masdar News reports.

However, while the Israeli Air Force and Navy were able to score direct hits on several targets, the Syrian air defenses also prevented a number of these missiles from hitting more sites across Syria.

Video footage sho the Syrian air defenses were able to intercept many Israeli missiles, including a five out of six cruise missiles that targeted the Homs Governorate on Sunday evening.

