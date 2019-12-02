Swiss citizens will be approved to enter Georgia with their ID cards alone, a declaration signed by Georgian PM Giorgi Gakharia reads.

“Swiss citizens are able to enter Georgia with their travel documents, as well as with their ID cards which include their name, surname, date of birth and a photo,” says the decree which is now in force.

Starting March 2017, when Georgia was permitted a visa waiver with the EU, Georgian citizens holding biometric passports were also able to enter Switzerland without a visa for 90 days in any 180-day period.

For longer trips, Georgian citizens must first seek visas. Since the Russia-Georgia 2008 War, Switzerland has performed the role of intermediary between the two countries as Russia and Georgia have not restored their diplomatic relations so far.

By B.Alexishvili

source