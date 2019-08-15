Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

With the support of EKVITA a roundtable was held on August 5-6 as part of the EU-funded project “Support and Strengthening capacity of the trade policy and WTO Department of the Ministry of Economy in the WTO Accession Negotiations”.

First day of the event focused on issues such as Illegal, Unregulated, Uncontrolled (“IUU”) fishing, overfishing, and prohibition of subsidies for overcapacity. Presentation was made by Alicia Greenidge, the Project Group Leader and the consultant in the WTO talks on fishing subsidies.

On the second day of the event, discussions evolved around proposals for WTO Reforms, mainly covering expected new trends in WTO activities, current status of the Republic of Azerbaijan in WTO accession negotiations, and harmonization of local legislation with WTO requirements. The roundtable was concluded with presentations by international expert, Peter Morrison.

The project took place at the headquarters of EKVITA, a member of the consortium responsible for project execution.

