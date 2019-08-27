Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

French Suez Group will propose Operations and Maintenance Contract for wastewater services in Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit city, the company told Trend.

“Regarding our collaboration with AZERSU, our know-how transfer, training and technical innovations contract is still on-going. We are developing advanced solutions such as automated meter reading, electrochlorination (disinfection of the water using salt), sensors and supervisory system, which will be fully ready in mid- 2020,” said the company.

Besides, Suez said it is executing a consultancy services contract, which will allow the company to propose a detailed Operations and Maintenance Contract of 5 year duration for the management of water and wastewater services in the city of Sumqayit.

“Hopefully, we will begin that contract from July 2020, once the consultancy services contracts end and the negotiation of the Operations and Maintenance contract is completed and all authorizations obtained. This contract will be a pilot with the objective to demonstrate the efficiency of a partnership between AZERSU and SUEZ to improve the services for the population. Perimeter and duration could be extended in the future,” said the French company.

SUEZ Group operates on five continents, on which the company harnesses all its desire for innovation to achieve an efficient and sustainable management of resources throughout the world. The company supports its customers as they change from a linear model, which over consumes resources, to a circular model, aiming to recycle and recover them for future use.

