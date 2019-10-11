Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Subsidies to municipalities will be allocated in various forms in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Regional Issues Arif Rahimzade said at a meeting held for chairmen of district election commissions, Trend reports on Oct. 11.

Rahimzade noted that Azerbaijan has both well-functioning and weak municipalities with small budget.

The legal framework of municipalities is almost ready, according to the chairman of the parliamentary committee.

“Certain amendments are made in accordance with the requirements of the time. To fully organize the work, the municipalities must have financial resources. Grants and subventions are allocated to them from the state budget. But municipalities cannot fully levy taxes because their territorial boundaries are not defined. There must be a connection between them and people so that municipalities work well; everyone must feel responsibility,” Rahimzade said.

The chairman of the parliamentary committee added that, first of all, the subsidies will be allocated to the municipalities with limited financial resources.

“The Azerbaijani Parliament and the Presidential Administration are currently working on this issue,” he added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source