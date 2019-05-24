Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The opening ceremony of the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships took place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku May 24, Trend reports.

There was a parade of flags of the countries participating in the European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships. The national anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

Further, an amazing gymnastic show “Gymnastics Planet” was presented to the audience. Acrobatic and gymnastic performances, exciting music, memorable gymnast costumes, video graphics and lighting effects made a lasting impression on the audience.

The magnificent synthesis of several types of gymnastics in one performance, expressiveness and dynamics of movements of athletes created an incredible show. The opening ceremony of the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships has become a real celebration for sports fans.

The 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 24.

The qualifications among juniors in individual programs among women and men in trios, mixed pairs, groups and aerobic dance are being held on the first day of the European Championships on May 24. The winners in the team competition among juniors will be determined on the same day.

The qualifications among senior gymnasts – an individual program among women and men, trios, mixed pairs, groups and aerobic dance will be held on the second day on May 25. The winners in the team standings among senior gymnasts will be named on the second day.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

