Students are organizing a further protest in Tbilisi this evening following on from yesterday’s large protest in front of the parliament building.

Georgian students plan to hold a peaceful seated protest in front of Tbilisi State University at 6 PM this evening.

Angry at Russian occupation in Georgia, the protest is in support of living in a united and free country.

“The role of Georgian students is very important in the history of our country, the main driving force of all national-liberation movements in the country which have preserved Georgia’s future,” reads a statement on the Facebook event to which over 3,000 people have clicked attending within minutes of the creation of the event.

Yesterday, thousands of protestors attempted to storm parliament after a Russian MP was allowed to speak from Georgian parliament. Given Russian occupation in Georgia, many Georgians took to the streets calling for the resignation of MPs.

By Amy Jones

Photo source – Protest facebook event

