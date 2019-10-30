BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

The 10th International Youth Summit of the One Young World initiative was held in London, Great Britain.

The summit touched on such global topics as gender equality, the search for ways to fight terrorism, the development of education in the world, environmental protection, etc.

Among the guests of this year’s summit, which was attended by 2,000 young leaders from 190 countries, were Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Sirs Bob Geldof and Richard Branson, Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, UN Women Goodwill Ambassador Emma Watson , Oscar winner Jon Landau, former President of Ireland Mary Robinson, Princess Meghan Markle.

Students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) represented our country at the event. The fourth-year students of Oil and Gas Engineering Department of Baku Higher Oil School, Jahid Suleymanov and Joshgun Samadov, participated in discussions on various topics.

They became the winners of the Skills Refinery Program, which was organized by BP to help students adapt their skills to the requirements of the future and achieve success in an ever-changing world, and thereby won the right to participate in the summit. For these students, such a global summit was an excellent opportunity to demonstrate the development of Azerbaijani youth.

Note that the mission of One Young World is to identify, promote and connect the world’s most impactful young leaders to create a better world, with more responsible, more effective leadership.

The annual summit brings together the most talented young leaders of global and national companies, non-governmental organizations, higher education institutions and other progressive thinking organizations.

Note that the One Young World initiative was founded in 2009 by David Jones and Kate Robertson. In the previous years, the summit was held in London, Zurich, Washington, Johannesburg, Dublin, Bangkok and Ottawa.

