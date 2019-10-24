BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

Students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) will perform the operetta “If Not That One, Then This One” by the great composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli on the stage of Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

The presentation ceremony of the operetta was attended by President of SOCAR, member of Milli Majlis Rovnag Abdullayev, vice presidents of SOCAR, heads of SOCAR’s enterprises, leadership of Baku Higher Oil School, social and political figures, BHOS academic staff, and BHOS students and their parents.

The producer of the musical comedy is Honored Art Worker Hafiz Guliyev; the art director – teacher of Baku Higher Oil School, Dr. phil. in art Kamala Mehdiyeva; the accompanist – Honored Teacher Zulfiya Sadigova.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov said that the musical comedy is dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the world’s first offshore oil rig – the legendary Neft Dashlari (Oil Rocks) field.

He wished the creative team and students who play acting roles in the operetta success in this responsible work. The rector noted that both local and foreign students of Baku Higher Oil School perform in the play.

“Baku Higher Oil School not only trains highly qualified oil and gas engineers, but also tries to nurture worthy citizens for Azerbaijan. We strive to make our students active participants in the socio-cultural life of the country. From this point of view, the operetta “If Not That One, Then This One” will also leave a special mark in their life. The operetta, written by the great composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli in the genre of musical comedy, consists of four parts and includes the Azerbaijani folk music mugam and the gazels by the medieval Azerbaijani poet Fuzuli. The richness of the composition, of course, places great responsibility on our students, but I hope that they will be able to cope with this duty”, Elmar Gasimov added.

The main parts in the performance are played by the BHOS students: Murad Suleimanli (Rustam Bey), Mahira Asadzade (Gulnaz), Sanan Hasanzade (Sarvar), Nazpari Isfandiyarzade (Senam), Javid Majidov (Meshadi Ibad), Asad Asadli (Khasangulu Bey), Orkhan Saidov (Rza Bey),Faik Hajibalaev (Hasan Bey), Kamil Nagizade (Gochu Asker), Agagardash Jamalov (Khambal), Kenan Sadigov (Mashadi Gazanfar), Agshin Fataliyev (Baloglan).

The following BHOS students participate in crowd scenes and dances: Javid Mammadli, Ramil Amirli, Rashid Abbasov, Abdul Bagirov, Ziya Yusifov, Jakhan Garaeva, Saida Sadieva, Sadaya Omarova, Zarifa Abdulova, Laman Hasanli, Nariman Tagizade, Islam Temavov, Ugur Pashayev, Nazrin Gadirli, Vahid Ismailzade, Ajua Chukwumelam Adedayo, Ezuma Ezinne Jessica, Ayajan Beisenbayeva, Inyama Somtochukwu Chidinma, Samuel Dum Ale Birigbo, Ekanem Umoh Friday.

The students’ skillful performance was met with a full house.

