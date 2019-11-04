BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

During the voting held in the General Assembly of the International Astronautic Federation in Washington (the US) Baku won the right to host the International Astronautical Congress in 2022.

Singapore, Rio de Janeiro and New Delhi were among the candidates for holding this prestigious event.

The International Astronautical Federation (IAF) is the world’s leading space advocacy body with 398 members across 68 countries. The International Astronautical Congress (IAC), held annually since 1950 in different countries of the world, is the most remarkable event of the Federation.

This Congress is a global platform that brings together more than 6,000 representatives of the global space community. Throughout Congress, participants get the opportunity to follow up on the latest trends and innovations in the space industry.

This year Azerbaijan was represented at the International Astronautical Congress by a large delegation, among the members of which was Ramil Shukurov, master’s degree student of Process Automation Engineering Department of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

Sharing his thoughts about this important international event, Ramil Shukyurov emphasized that he was very happy to be one of the participants in the Congress.

“It is no coincidence that the 70th International Astronautical Congress was held in Washington. Congress took place in the US capital because it was dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the first man’s landing on the moon. If we look closely at history, we will see that the International Astronautical Congress was held only once in the Soviet Union. It was exactly 46 years ago, in October 1973, and it was in Baku. This congress laid the foundation for cosmonautics in Azerbaijan. Thus, the following year, a scientific center was created with the use of space technologies for studying natural resources, and space research was launched. During these years, the event was attended by more than 1,500 delegates from 17 countries. This year, Baku put forward his candidacy for hosting the annual International Congress. Azercosmos, the first satellite operator in the South Caucasus, played an important role in Baku’s obtaining the right to host the International Astronautical Congress in 2022. This congress will not only have a positive impact on the tourism sector of Azerbaijan, but will also provide an opportunity to familiarize the world with the traditions, history and realities of our country. At the same time, the congress will give impetus to the rapid development of the space sphere and the expansion of ties in this area,” Ramil Shukurov said.

Ramil Shukurov also noted that the congress was attended by students from many universities across the world and that throughout the event, he participated in various technical sessions devoted to the future of space.

