Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The value of the products sold by retail trade facilities increased by 2.8 percent and reached 14.3 billion manats in January-May 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, Trend reports on June 19.

Food, beverages and tobacco products account for 7.2 billion manats of trade turnover, while 7.1 billion manats – for non-food products. The value of the sold goods increased by 2.4 percent and 3.1 percent in January-May 2019, respectively, compared to the same period of 2018.

During the reporting period, the commodity market is characterized by the following indicators:

Commodity groups

Profit from sale, in million manats

Compared to Jan.-May 2018, in percent

Retail trade turnover

14,328.4

102.8

including:

food products

6,475.2

102.5

beverages and tobacco products

712.5

101

textile, clothing and footwear

2,585.4

103.2

electrical goods and furniture

874.4

102.8

computers, telecommunications equipment

102.6

104

pharmaceutical products, medicines

183.7

104.7

gasoline

813.9

101.9

other non-food items

2,580.7

103.3

During the reporting period, 45.2 percent of the spent money accounted for food; 5 percent – drinks and tobacco products; 18 percent — textiles, clothing and footwear: 6.1 percent — electrical goods and furniture; 5.7 percent – gasoline; 1.3 percent – medicines; 0.7 percent – computers, telecommunications equipment; 18 percent – other non-food items.

In January-May 2019, 20.5 percent of consumer products were sold in shopping centers; 48.4 percent – by private entrepreneurs; while 31.1 percent in markets and fairs.

Trade turnover in shopping centers increased by 27.5 percent, while trade turnover of private entrepreneurs – by 0.1 percent in January-May 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. The figure dropped by 5.4 percent in markets and fairs.

During the reporting period, the average trade turnover per capita amounted to 290.1 manats, which is 10.4 manat more than in the same period of 2018. On average, every citizen spent about 145.5 manats on food for a month, and 144.6 manats on non-food items.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on June 19)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source