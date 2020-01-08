BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

The Azerbaijani State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People disclosed statistical data as of January 1, 2020, related to hostages and those missing and taken prisoners as a result of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including those released, Trend reports on Jan. 8 referring to the State Commission.

So far, the State Commission has registered 3,889 missing people, 3,622 of them are men and 267 – women. Some 3,170 servicemen, 719 civilians (71 children, 326 old people, 267 women) are among those missing.

The number of people taken prisoners and hostages reached 871 people (773 of them are men, 98 – women), including 604 servicemen and 267 civilians (29 children, 98 women, 112 old people). Some 1,480 prisoners of war and hostages were released including 1,123 men and 357 women.

Some 378 servicemen and 1,102 civilians (224 children, 357 women, 225 old people) are among the released people.

