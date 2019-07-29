Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29

Trend:

The Baku Grave Crimes Court continued the trial proceedings on the criminal case of the former head of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) Jahangir Hajiyev, his relative Ismayil Hidayatzade, ex-MP Dunyamin Khalilov, also Jamal Hasanov, Sarkhan Rasulov, Natig Imanov, Samir Hajiyev, Tabriz Abdulhamidov, Mahir Gafarov, Sadikh Murtuzayev, Tarlan Maharramov, Fakhraddin Heybatov, Ramin Ahmadov, Fariz Muradov, Salahaddin Gadirov, Erkhan Javad, Arif Ramazanov, Navai Shirinov, Svetlana Asadullayeva, Arif Madatov, Adil Mikailov and Ramiz Karimov, all accused of embezzlement, Trend reports.

The state prosecutor delivered speech at the trial chaired by Judge Faig Ganiyev.

The state prosecutor demanded 17 years of imprisonment for Jahangir Hajiyev, including the previous sentence, 15 years and 9 months for former MP Dunyamin Khalilov, also including the previous sentence.

The prosecutor demanded six years of imprisonment for Ismayil Hidayatzade, and conditional punishment for other defendants, whose names were used to open bank accounts, from which millions of manats were subsequently withdrawn – Jamal Hasanov, Sarkhan Rasulov, Natig Imanov, Samir Hajiyev, Tabriz Abdulhamidov, Mahir Gafarov, Sadikh Murtuzayev, Tarlan Maharramov, Fakhraddin Heybatov, Ramin Ahmadov, Fariz Muradov, Salahaddin Gadirov, Erkhan Javad, Arif Ramazanov, Navai Shirinov, Svetlana Asadullayeva, Arif Madatov, Adil Mikayilov and Ramiz Karimov.

The trial will continue.

According to official information, during investigations there were reasonable suspicions that contracts for the purchase and sale of promissory notes in the amount of $3.4 billion and 987 million euros were concluded with some legal entities in various countries and illegal transactions were carried out by using promissory notes in 2001-2015 upon Jahangir Hajiyev’s instructions, who was the chairman of the Board of the International Bank of Azerbaijan.

Moreover, there were reasonable suspicions that Khalilov, as well as other people, misappropriated 4.7 billion manats. Moreover, Hajiyev declined to pay taxes to the budget in the amount of 1,752,000 manats from the profit of Aztorg LLC, jointly led by Hajiyev and Khalilov in 2011-2014.

The Baku Grave Crimes Court previously sentenced Hajiyev to 15 years in prison, Dunyamin Khalilov to 13 years, and Ismayil Hidayatzade to 7 years in prison.

Khalilov’s sentence was reduced from 13 to 12 years and 9 months by a decision of the Baku Court of Appeals; Hidayatzade’s sentence was reduced to five years by the Supreme Court.

