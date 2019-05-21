Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

The state fees for issuing and renewing permits for temporary and permanent residence of foreigners and stateless people will be changed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on May 21.

This has been outlined in the amendments proposed to the law “On State Fee”, which is being discussed at today’s meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

According to the current law, when issuing and extending a temporary residence permit for adult foreigners and stateless people in Azerbaijan, the following state duties apply: 30 manats for up to three months, 60 manats – up to six months, 120 manats – up to one year, 180 manats – up to 1one year and a half, 240 manats – up to two years, 300 manats – up to two years and a half, and 360 manats – up to three years.

According to one of the proposed amendments, a state fee will reach 40 manats for a period of up to three months, 80 manats up to six months, 160 manats up to one year, 240 manats up to one year and a half, 320 manats up to two years, 400 manats up to two years and a half, and 480 manats up to three years, in the case when the permit for temporary residence of adult foreigners and stateless people in Azerbaijan is issued or renewed 15 working days.

If the permits are issued or renewed within 20 working days, the state fee will reach 30 manats up to three months, 60 manats – up to six months, 120 manats – up to one year, 180 manats – up to 1 year and a half, 240 manats up to two years, 300 manats – up to two years and a half, and 360 manats – up to three years.

According to another proposed amendment, a state fee will reach 25 manats for a period of up to three months, 50 manats up to six months, 100 manats – one year, 150 manats – up to one year and a half, 200 manats – up to two years, 250 manats – up to two years and a half, and 300 manats – up to three years in case of the issuance and renewal of a permit within 15 working days for temporary residence of minor foreigners and stateless people in Azerbaijan.

If these permits are issued or renewed within 20 working days, state duties will reach 15 manats for up to three months, 30 manats for up to six months, 60 manats for up to one year, 90 manats for up to one year and a half, up to two years – 120 manats, up to two years and a half – 150 manats, up to three years – 180 manats.

According to the current law, the amount of state duties for issuing permits for temporary residence of minor foreigners corresponds to the procedure aimed at resolving the issue within 20 working days.

The bill was recommended to be discussed during the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on May 21)

