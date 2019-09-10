Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan (SCC) transferred 394.801 million manats to the state budget in August 2019, which is 19.7 percent more than the same period last year, Trend reports referring to data provided by the SCC.

Revenues to the state budget through the SCC are formed in 4 directions, namely customs duties, value added tax (VAT), excise tax and road tax.

In August 2019, customs duties amounted to 96.723 million manats, or 24.5 percent of all revenues, VAT to 272.302 million manats (69 percent), excise taxes to 22.25 million manats (5.6 percent), and road tax to 3.5 million manats (0.9 percent).

Compared to August 2018, a 12.6-percent increase was observed in revenues from customs duties, along with an increase of 23.6 percent for revenues from VAT and 11 percent from excise taxes. Meanwhile, revenues from road tax dropped by 1.8 percent.

In January-August 2019, revenues from the SCC exceeded 2.872 billion manats, which is 26.5 percent more than in 2018.

