In July 2019, the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan transferred 413.394 million manats to the state budget, which is 28 percent more compared to July 2018, Trend reports referring to SCC.

Revenues to the state budget through the State Customs Committee are formed from customs duties, value added tax (VAT), excise tax and road tax.

In July 2019, customs duties amounted to 112.97 million manats or 27.3 percent of all revenues, VAT – 269.04 million manats (65.1 percent), excise taxes – 25.65 million manats (6.2 percent), and road tax – 3.3 million manats (1.4 percent).

Compared to July 2018, revenues from customs duties increased by 31 percent, from VAT – by 25.4 percent, from excise taxes – by 40.5 percent, and from road tax – by 66 percent.

In January-July 2019, revenues from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan amounted to 2.488 billion manats, which is 27.7 percent more compared to the same period of the last year.

