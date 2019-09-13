Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state budget expenditures in 2020 are projected at 25.617 billion manats, which is 427.7 million manats more than in 2019, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance.

The proportion of expenditures aimed at social purposes will make up 40.7 percent, which is 9.9 percent (or 2.664 million manats) higher than the corresponding figure for the current year.

In particular, labor costs in 2020 are planned at the level of 6.723 billion manats, 3.213 billion manats are allocated for the payment of pensions and social benefits (including transfer to the State Social Protection Fund – 1.426 billion manats), 902.9 million manats for expenses for the application of compulsory health insurance, 414 million manats for purchase of food and provision, and 81.2 million manats for other social expenses.

In the structure of expenditures, public debt service expenses will amount to 2.458 billion manats.

The Azerbaijani government forecasts a budget deficit for 2020 at 1.133 billion manats, which is 43.9 percent less than in 2019.

The forecast on state budget expenditures is projected at 25.190 billion manats, and deficit for 2019 at 2.22 billion manats.

