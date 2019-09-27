Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has approved “Standards for private and municipal rehabilitation centers”, Trend reports on Sept. 27.

The system of measures for the rehabilitation of people with disabilities includes such stages as check up, conducting an initial assessment of their health condition, determining the potential and prognosis of rehabilitation, developing an individual rehabilitation program, conducting rehabilitation, monitoring the progress of rehabilitation and evaluating the results of rehabilitation.

The rehabilitation of people with disabilities is divided into medical and vocational rehabilitation, rehabilitation for the development of social skills, psychological and pedagogical rehabilitation.

Private and municipal rehabilitation centers must operate in a building with all necessary sanitary and hygienic conditions, fire protection, safety measures and utilities.

