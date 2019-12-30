The de-facto government of the occupied Tskhinvali region (South Ossetia) decided to close its Karzmani crossing point connecting the occupied region with the rest of Georgia from 8 PM December 30 until 6 AM January 3, for, as it says, “security reasons.”

Tskhinvali closed two other crossing points earlier in September, citing “escalation of tension at certain sections of the border with Georgia” as the reason.

Georgian and foreign officials have been calling on de facto Tskhinvali authorities to reopen all of the crossing points as soon as possible to avoid a humanitarian crisis on the ground.

State Security Service of Georgia responded to the closure on the Administrative Boundary Line (ABL) with a statement.

“Tskhinvali is closing the only checkpoint at the so-called border. The hotline has been activated and the EUMM has been informed about the above. Illegal restrictions significantly damage the security environment on the ground and complicate the daily lives of the locals”, – reads the statement.

By B.Alexishvili

