The Georgian State Security Service reported on September 24 that the Russian occupation forces carried out “an illegal flight along the occupation line in the direction of the occupied Tskhinvali (South Ossetia) region.

This affects the security situation on the ground”, the Security Service stated.

“This is damaging the security environment on the ground. In this regard, the State Security Service activated a hotline and provided information to the Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussions and the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM). As for the developments in the vicinity of the village of Chorchana in Khashuri municipality, this issue will be raised once again in the next round of the Geneva International Discussions in early October,”- reads the statement of the State Security Service.

By Ana Dumbadze

