The State Security Service of Georgia explains the reasons behind the construction of Georgian police checkpoint in the village of Perevi, Sachkhere Municipality. The Agency reports that the preparatory works are underway to move the existing police checkpoint a few hundred meters away from its previous location.

“This is due to the fact that crossing the occupation line on this section is only allowed for pedestrians and reducing the walking distance by several hundred meters will be an essential benefit for them,” said the State Security Service.

The Agency pointed out that all participants of the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism were informed about the construction works in May 2018. Since then, the issue has been discussed several times and the Ossetian side was also informed about it a long time ago.

Earlier today, the de-facto authorities of Tskhinvali (South Ossetia) reported that the Georgian side was trying to provoke tensions on the mentioned section of the so-called border. They added that such actions by the Georgian authorities are “provocative and do not help stabilize the situation on the border between South Ossetia and Georgia.”

Today, Alan Tadtaev, de facto Parliament Speaker of “South Ossetia,” personally visited the village to see the construction of the Georgian police checkpoint.

By Ana Dumbadze

