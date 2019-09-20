Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

The final of the individual all-around of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships is taking place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on September 20, Trend reports.

Numerous spectators from around the world came to support the gymnasts who watch the performances of the athletes with bated breath. Fans of rhythmic gymnastics are delighted with the plasticity, beauty and grace of the gymnasts’ movements.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life” is the motto of the championships.

