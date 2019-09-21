Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

The achievements of Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Aghamirova are an example for young athletes, spectator of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku Ilaha Aghayeva told Trend Sept. 21.

On Sept. 20, during the all-around finals, Zohra Aghamirova won a license for the 2020 Olympic Games.

“I would like to express gratitude to Zohra Aghamirova for worthily representing Azerbaijan,” Aghayeva said. “I wish her great success and even bigger achievements. Zohra is an example for young Azerbaijani athletes. Seeing her achievements, they set a target and strive to achieve it.”

The spectator added that, along with her children, she is watching the competitions with great interest.

“My daughter is also involved in this sport,” she said. “The competitions are interesting, the organization is wonderful. I dream that my daughter, in the future, just like famous athletes, would compete in international competitions and represent her country.”

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

The Championships is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020.

As for the gymnasts within group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already qualified according to the results of the last World Championships. At this year’s Championships, the best five teams will qualify for the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games according to the all-around scores.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life” is the motto of the championships.

