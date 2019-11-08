BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

“Azercell Telecom” LLC presents 12-months subscription to 1 GB internet pack within “Samsung smartphones” campaign.

Making the latest smartphones more accessible, digital solutions provider and the leading mobile operator in the country “Azercell Telecom” LLC is pleased to announce a new campaign on special terms to its customers.

Aiming to stand out with the most profitable offers, Azercell is launching a new “Samsung smartphones” campaign, which combines Azercell’s innovative services and the reliability of Samsung brand.

Starting from 07.11.2019 to 15.01.2020 subscribers purchasing A Series Samsung smartphone models and a new Azercell number from Azercell Exclusive Shops and official dealer points, will get a unique opportunity to enjoy 1GB internet package for free within 12 months.

Meet the upcoming New Year with your new Samsung smartphone! Your communication will become more dynamic and memories – more colorful!

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services.

Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%.

Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

