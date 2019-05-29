Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

Trend:

Transportation for the spectators who have purchased tickets for the UEFA Europa League final, which will be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium on May 29, will be provided by X1 and X2 express buses, Trend reports referring to Baku Transport Agency.

Those who have bought tickets will be able to go to the stadium by the X1 express bus near the Gara Garayev metro station or by the X2 express bus near the 28 May metro station.

The service will be available for fans from 19:00 to 23:00.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source