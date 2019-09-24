Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkic Council is increasingly strengthening relations between Turkic-speaking states, Speaker of Turkish Parliament Mustafa Sentop said during a speech in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan at a conference dedicated to the Turkic Council, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

According to him, the Turkic Council is an important association for the region. He also emphasized the importance of Uzbekistan’s decision to join the Turkic Council for all members of the organization.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on September 12 that Uzbekistan decided to join the Turkic Council.

According to him, Turkmenistan is also expected to join the organization in the near future.

The Turkic Council’s members are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

