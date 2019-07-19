Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

In accordance with the plan of transport operations, Baku Transport Agency (BTA) started to provide transportation services to the guests and athletes of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival arriving in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on July 19 with reference to the agency.

In the morning, Spanish athletes were provided with transportation from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to the Athletes Village.

As many as 136 Neoplan buses and 38 Mercedes Sprinter mini-buses are allocated to transport guests and athletes to the competition venues during the event.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival will be held in Baku on July 21-27. More than 3,600 athletes and members of technical delegations will arrive in Azerbaijan to participate in the competitions.

Athletes will perform in 10 kinds of sports including gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

During the festival, more than 2,500 volunteers will be working at 12 sports facilities.

