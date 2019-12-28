BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

A meeting dedicated to the situation with the provision with pesticides for 2020 and the upcoming challenges was held at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

The representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture, the Agro Services Agency, research institutes, as well as local and foreign specialists operating in the companies importing pesticides attended the event.

“Grain growing plays a strategic role in ensuring the food security of the country’s population and is constantly in the spotlight,” Head of the crop production monitoring department under the ministry Rafayil Guliyev said.

“Despite adverse weather conditions, cereals were sown in the optimal period in autumn, that is, from October throughout November all over the country,” head of the department added. “As of December 27, 2019, wheat was sown on a 630,000-hectare-area, barley – on a 362,000-hectare-area and triticale – on a 20,000-hectare-area.”

“The preparatory work for plowing and sowing has been launched earlier this year,” Guliyev said. “Some 450,000 hectares of land were plowed from July through August, which is two times more than last year. Some 55,000 tons of fertilizers were used in the arable land. The preference was given to alternate plowing.”

“This method was used on 35-40 percent of arable fields during the sowing of grain,” the head of the department said. “Moreover, despite adverse weather conditions, abnormally warm weather, severe drought and lack of water for irrigation, irrigation work has already been completed on 50 percent of the sown area.”

Guliyev added that along with the application of innovative technologies to achieve high yields, one of the main tasks facing economic entities and farmers is the proper organization of the fight against agricultural pests and diseases.

“The importance of choosing and using of pesticides, which allow to fight weeds in the sown fields, was also stressed during the meeting,” the head of the department said.

The event participants were thoroughly informed about the use of new pesticides in the fight against diseases and pests, the rules of technical safety when working with them, the fundamental principles of the transition to an integrated fight against diseases and pests and the use of new innovative technologies.

