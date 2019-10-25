The so-called South Ossetian “armed forces”- military command and control bodies have been brought into combat mode for training purposes, “Sputnik-Ossetia” agency has reported. The so-called State News Agency Res and ‘Sputnik-Ossetia’ has reported that the “armed forces” of so-called South Ossetia have been brought into combat mode as a part of their training. It has been reported that the de facto regime’s Defense Minister Lieutenant General Ibragim Gaseev issued the order.

The units and services are to be deployed on the battlefield, where they will “perform combat-training tasks”. The News Agency Res has also reported that this type of training will get the soldiers in the best shape, as it is very similar to the battlefield.

By Nini Dakhundaridze Image source: Reuters

