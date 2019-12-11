“Probably, the President could not exactly express what she meant, as she was not brought up in Georgia,” Sopho Kiladze, Chairwoman of the Parliament’s Human Rights Committee, said in response to President Salome Zurabishvili’s statement.

“We have an army that protects our homeland. I think that she meant something else. She probably wanted to say that our main direction is education, science. Probably, the President could not exactly express what she meant, as she was not brought up in Georgia,” she said.

The President of Georgia said yesterday that “We do not have an army or weapons, and we will not have them in the future either. We do not have a great economic potential to conquer the region, but we have a very powerful weapon called knowledge, science and culture”.

By Ana Dumbadze

Related Story: Minister of Defense Responds to President

source