BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

In accordance with the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev “On Amendments to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan” dated Dec. 25, 2019, medical services provided as part of compulsory medical insurance (CMC), as well as sales of animal and poultry meat will be exempt from value-added tax (VAT), Trend reports citing the website of the Azerbaijani president.

According to the amendments, medical services provided under the compulsory medical insurance are exempted from VAT for a period of one year, and the sales of the mentioned types of meat – for four years.

Changes have also been introduced regarding a number of benefits for individuals and legal entities collaborating with the relevant executive authorities in the framework of the Formula 1 and Formula 2 races.

The changes are aimed at strengthening the fight against tax evasion, reducing the administrative burden and tax burden of entrepreneurs, expanding the tax base, increasing the competitive environment and ensuring supervision of high-risk taxpayers.

In total, 162 changes have been made to the Tax Code, which will come into force on Jan. 1, 2020.

