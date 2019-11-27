Some member countries of the European Union have “issues and questions” concerning the visa liberalization for Armenian citizens, an EU official has said.

Deputy Managing Director for Europe and Central Asia of the European External Action Service Luke Devine said on Tuesday, November 26 that the issue is not under the EU Commission’s jurisdiction, but under that of member countries.

“For example, there are problems of Armenian citizens or seeking asylum staying in EU countries for too long,” Devine said, adding that “this is not a political issue, but a practical one.”

The official said he expects a positive outcome once all the matters are settled.

