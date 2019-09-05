Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

Chairman of the Board of the Copyright Agency of Azerbaijan Kamran Imanov received employees of the Oracle Corporation – Technology Regional Sales Director for the Caucasus and Central Asia Dmitry Smirnov and representative for technological sales Dilshod Makhsudkhanov, Trend reports referring to the agency.

Welcoming the guests, Imanov informed them of institutional reforms in the direction of developing the sphere of intellectual property. He said that these issues were discussed during the fourth meeting of the Azerbaijani-US intergovernmental commission held this year in Baku.

Smirnov, thanking for the reception, expressed his concern that in some cases unlicensed copies of Oracle software are used in Azerbaijan.

Imanov brought to the attention of the guests that regular measures are being taken in Azerbaijan, large-scale work is being done to inform the public, aimed at respecting the relevant norms and rules regarding the observance of intellectual property rights. Imanov noted the importance of contacting the agency about software violations. After clarification of this information, the appropriate measures are taken, he said.

