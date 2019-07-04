Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

President of Azerbaijan State Oil Company SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev and other top managers of the company met with a delegation led by Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Azerbaijan Alessandro Fracassetti, Trend reports referring to SOCAR.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the continuation of cooperation in the field of ecology and environmental protection and discussed perspective plans were discussed.

Both sides expressed their willingness to cooperate in environmental projects.

The meeting participants also discussed prospects for joint work in projects to clean up oil-polluted areas and water, create green areas in cleaned areas, and modernize gas pipelines after completion of the project entitled “Plan for national activities to ensure the emission of hydrocarbons in the consumer sector of Azerbaijan”.

Since July 2015, SOCAR and the Azerbaijani office of UNDP have been implementing the project National Appropriate Mitigation Actions (NAMA). The five-year NAMA project is funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and UNDP, and aims to support the SOCAR strategy to reduce the impacts of climate change.

