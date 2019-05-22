Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

SOCAR AQS hosted a career fair in Boulevard Hotel in collaboration with Azerbaijani Alumni Association (AAA).

The objective of the event was to gather students who studied and worked both in Azerbaijan and abroad, support them in building a career and present them the job opportunities at the company.

Employees of SOCAR AQS who represented various departments of the company met with 300 young professionals and alumni of prestigious world universities to inform them about work at their departments.

To assist young professionals in building their career, the company also invited a professional coach. The Founder and CEO of Ish Kavramlari Danishmanlik, Hasan Tahsin Gungor delivered a speech to participants about the essentials of career building and personal development.

Madina Pashayeva, Chief Organizational Development Officer at SOCAR AQS welcomed participants and said: “SOCAR AQS has always been a company supporting young human capital.

The projects we have initiated these years were aimed at developing young talents. We were the pioneer of MIT Global Startup Labs Azerbaijan. Moreover, we have an annual summer internship program at our company and are pleased to make a job offer for successful interns at the end of the program to continue building their career at our company”.

The Chairperson of AAA Toghrul Alakbarov mentioned in his speech: “As AAA we are extremely proud of being part of this initiative. One of the main goals of our organization is to support implementation of human capital in Azerbaijan and we strongly believe that these kind of events are very crucial in this regard because it creates an opportunity for youth to socialize and network with professionals of their own field and get a chance to understand the job market better.”

During the event, guests received Career Pocket Book which was designed by SOCAR AQS employees and published by the company. The book contains tips and recommendations about job-hunting and interview process to support the job-seekers in their professional journey.

SOCAR AQS frequently participates in university career fairs and informs students about career opportunities within the company. This career fair was an important project to not only share the career opportunities but also to provide an environment where fresh graduates and young professionals can communicate with company employees and start building their professional path with confidence.

SOCAR AQS plans to continue carrying out such projects to provide an environment for young and talented professionals to work in Azerbaijan and contribute to the local economy.

