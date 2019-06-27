Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

SOCAR AQS, an integrated drilling and well services management company of the Azerbaijani State Oil Company SOCAR has completed construction of well #342 on the offshore platform #7 at the Gunashli field, Trend reports referring to the company.

The well was drilled to a depth of 2,660 meters.

“The Bentec 3000 HP new generation drilling rig was used for carrying out the operations,” Oqtay Baghirov, head of the department for supervision of operation, said. “The productive strata 10 of Balakhani suite was opened and the well was handed over to the customer. The actual drilling speed was 1,698 meters per month.”

In his words, optimization of the drilling process allowed to speed up the works 1.5 times compared to timeframe set by the customer.

SOCAR’s Azneft production union is the customer of drilling rig.

