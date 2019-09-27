Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.27

LEAD participation demonstrates the company’s ongoing commitment to the United Nations Global Compact and its Ten Principles

SOCAR AQS has been announced as Global Compact LEAD, based on its business activity participant for its ongoing commitment to the United Nations Global Compact and its Ten Principles for responsible business. Announced at the UN Global Compact Leaders Week in New York, SOCAR AQS was evaluated as being among the most highly-engaged participants of the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, and was selected as the leading corporate entrepreneur of the world.

Lise Kingo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, said: “LEAD companies represent the highest level of engagement with the UN Global Compact. More than ever before, the world needs businesses of all sizes — like the ones announced as LEAD today — that continuously work to improve their sustainability performance and take action to build a better world.”

Ramin Isayev, General Director of SOCAR AQS, said: “SOCAR AQS is very pleased to become UN Global Compact LEAD company. Since the establishment of our company in 2008, we have always worked tirelessly to contribute to sustainable development by creating more productive jobs, by contributing to the development of human capital and by improving our environment. Becoming UN Global Compact LEAD Company offers new opportunities to embed sustainability principles and goals in our corporate strategy by collaborating with other companies and by harnessing new technologies. Commitment to Global Goals will be defining feature of our company and of our leadership.”

To be eligible for LEAD, a company must be a participant in at least two UN Global Compact Action Platforms to demonstrate the company’s engagement with the UN Global Compact and commitment to defining and fostering leadership practices in line with the Ten Principles and the Global Goals; and submit or commit to submitting an Advanced Communication on Progress — an annual sustainability report detailing progress on implementing the Ten Principles.

SOCAR AQS has demonstrated its commitment to the UN Global Compact this year by participating in Action Platforms on Reporting on the SDGs and Decent Work in Global Supply Chains. Each UN Global Compact Action Platform convenes business, Global Compact Local Networks, leading experts, civil society, Governments, and UN partners to solve complex and interconnected issues and innovate around the Sustainable Development Goals.

SOCAR AQS joined the UN Global Compact in November 2018.

