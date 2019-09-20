Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

The finals of the individual all-around final of the 37th World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships are taking place on September 20 in the hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The finalists’ performances are watched by numerous fans of rhythmic gymnastics from around the world.

Along with the mesmerizing performances of gymnasts, the public receives a lot of positive emotions from the mascot of the World Championships – Gur-Gur the Frog.

The image of Gur-Gur was embodied by two professional actors – Scott Hesington and Barry Anderson.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life” is the motto of the championships.

