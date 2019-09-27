Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The share of the highest score in the Smart Bridge project in Azerbaijan was about 70 percent, Head of Smart Bridge project Isa Gasimov said at the conference Sept. 27 on the completion of the joint training project “Smart Bridge” between the Entrepreneurship Development Fund (SIF) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), Trend reports Sept. 27.

Gasimov said that this is the third joint project with KOICA in the last two years. The 30-hour training was attended by 30 representatives from the private and public sectors.

In accordance with the results of the trainings, at least 20 high grades were obtained in each subject, while the average number of the highest score was 42 grades.

The project was implemented using funds provided by KOICA. The Smart Bridge project is the first winner of the CIAT (Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow) grant program in Azerbaijan. Along with the promotion of innovative entrepreneurship based on technology transfer and commercialization of science through project-based training, contribution was made to the development of the innovation ecosystem in Azerbaijan.

Trainings under the project lasted from August 30 to September 14, 2019 in the SIF building, and the university staff, as well as representatives of the business sector, were participants of the trainings.

