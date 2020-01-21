BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

Six students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) majoring in Process Automation Engineering will study at the University of Alcala in Spain during the spring semester of the 2019-2020 academic year (from January 21 to June 20).

These students will continue their studies at the University of Alcala in the Departments of Digital Electronics, Mechanical Engineering and Electrical Engineering.

BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov met with the students who were leaving for Spain and their parents.

At the meeting, the rector said that Baku Higher Oil School cooperates closely with the Spanish University of Alcala within the framework of the Erasmus + student exchange programme.

“The fact that BHOS is sending its 6 students majoring in Process Automation Engineering to study in Spain testifies for the existence of a large-scale cooperation between BHOS and foreign higher education institutions. Under this programme, BHOS students will also go to other countries to study during the summer semester,” Elmar Gasimov said.

The rector gave the students recommendations and wished them success.

At the meeting, the students who were leaving for Spain expressed their gratitude to the BHOS leadership for giving them the opportunity to study abroad. The students said that they will do everything possible to successfully represent our country, our national traditions and BHOS in Spain.

Note that the third-year students of the Process Automation Engineering Department of BHOS Muzhgan Huseynli, Yagut Badalova, Yagut Shakizade, Mahira Asadzade, Ayhan Hagverdieva and Shams Aliyeva have gone to the Spanish city of Alcala de Henares to study at the University of Alcala.

